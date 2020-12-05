New KitKat in Japan made from cacao nibs aged in whisky barrels from Scotland

KitKat has a special new flavour you can only find in Japan - despite this flavour being created in the United Kingdom.

According to a Nestle Japan press release, this flavour is called the Whisky Barrel Aged, created under the supervision of renowned Japanese Patissier, Yasumasa Takagi.

While it doesn't actually contain whiskey, the chocolate is made with rare cacao nibs from Ghana that are aged in barrels that were once used for ageing whiskey.

These aren't just any barrels either.

These are barrels from Islay, Scotland, well known for their peaty and smoky whiskies.

The nibs are rotated within the barrels one a week manually, allowing them to properly take in the aroma and taste of whisky.

The resulting chocolate thus has a delicate aroma of whiskey, paired with the bitter taste of chocolate.

It will retail at 300 yen (S$3.85) before tax, and will only be made available at the seven KitKat Chocolatory boutiques across Japan, the KitKat Gift Shop at the Rinku Premium Outlet mall at Osaka, and the Kitkat Chocolatery online shopping site from Dec. 15.

The snack, as with others being sold under the Chocolatory boutiques, comes in a single bar.

It's also a seasonal product, and will only be available during this winter season.

Top image via Nestle Japan