K-pop star Kim Chungha tests positive for Covid-19

24-year-old Kim Chungha has gotten Covid-19.

MNH Entertainment confirmed Kim's condition on Dec. 7 and said the singer has quarantined herself after results came back positive, Soompi reported.

Kim had earlier come into contact with a confirmed case and volunteered to get tested.

You can read the statement here:

"This is MNH Entertainment. We announce that the agency’s artist Chungha has tested positive for COVID-19. Chungha recently found out that she had come into contact with a confirmed case and voluntarily got tested. On the morning of December 7, the test results came out positive. Chungha halted all of her activities and immediately entered self-quarantine, and she is taking the necessary measures instructed by health authorities. The agency’s artists and staff who have crossed paths with Chungha have been tested or will be tested, and we will take follow-up measures as necessary once we [receive the results]. The agency will actively cooperate with the government’s policies and disinfect the headquarters, perform a general inspection for further potential infection, and do our best to manage all of our artists."

Shortly after, Kim addressed everyone on her fan cafe (an online community) to reassure them and apologise for not being careful enough.

"Our Byulharang (the name of Kim's fandom), I’m leaving this post in case you get too worried if I don’t say anything~ I’m sorry and sorry again. I tried to be careful, but I guess it wasn’t enough. I was also urgently notified today and just found out. I’ll return again and promote in good health! Our Byulharang should also be careful and careful once more! Don’t worry too much, and let’s meet soon!! Once again, I’m sorry."

In March this year, the singer had a Covid-19 scare when two of her staff tested positive for the virus.

At that time, however, Kim's results returned negative.

