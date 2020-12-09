2 M'sian police officers detained, allegedly forced couple to have sex while filming them

Two Malaysian police officers have been remanded after allegedly assaulting a couple, extorting money from them, and forcing them to have sex while filming the act on their phones.

According to Bernama, and reported by Malaysiakini, the incident took place in the town of Pengkalan Chepa in the state of Kelantan on Dec. 4.

Kelantan police chief Shafien Mamat said in a press conference that the two policemen, a 35-year-old lance corporal and a 30-year-old constable were carrying out patrol duty when they met the couple in a car by the roadside at around 10:45pm.

The policemen supposedly punched the man and forced him to withdraw RM1,250 (S$410) from a nearby ATM.

While he was doing so, his fiancee alleged that she was forced to perform oral sex and was molested by one of the policemen.

Then the policemen allegedly forced the couple to have sex in their car while they recorded the act on their phones.

Both policemen have been detained and are being investigated for extortion and outrage of modesty.

The couple, who are in their 20s, were sent to a hospital for health checks. A police report was lodged on Dec. 6.

Top image from Pixabay.