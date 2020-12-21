Rare sighting of Jupiter & Saturn being 0.1° apart best viewed at 8pm today (Dec. 21)

Two biggest planets in our solar system — Jupiter and Saturn — will be coming very close together on Dec. 21, 2020.

Most observable "great conjunction" since year 1226

Jupiter and Saturn will only be 0.1 degree apart on that day. This phenomenon is known as the "great conjunction".

Currently, Saturn is one degree away from Jupiter.

The word "conjunction" describes the meeting of planets and other objects in space, according to Earthsky.

The 2020 conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn will be the closest since 1623, according to Space.com.

It is also the most observable "great conjunction" since 1226, close to 800 years ago.

The next "great conjunction" of the two planets will be on March 15, 2080, according to Earthsky.

Being in such close proximity, some speculate that the two planets will look like a "bright star".

Adding on to that, the phenomenon is happening during the Christmas period and so it is coined as the "Christmas star".

Can we see this phenomenon in Singapore?

Short answer, yes.

According to a lecturer from National University Singapore's physics department, the best time to observe the "great conjunction" is at 8pm Singapore time, the Straits Times (ST) reported.

The phenomenon will be visible 30 minutes after sunset till about 8:45pm, ST said.

The phenomenon will happen at the south-west horizon and the Science Centre Observatory recommended to start observing at high elevation e.g. top floors of HDB from 7:30pm on.

Jupiter and Saturn are likely the only visible objects in the sky at that time.

By 8:30pm the two planets are likely to be blocked by buildings and trees as they would just be 10° above horizon.

You may be able to see the gap between the two planets clearer with a pair of binoculars.

If you have a telescope, all the better.

You can use a sky map or stargazing app to locate the planets.

Top image by Mishal Ibrahim via Unsplash