9 police officers in Johor arrested for dealing drugs with inmates in jail

On Nov. 29, nine police officers and a civilian were arrested for distributing drugs in a lock-up at Kota Tinggi Police Station in Johor, Malaysia.

According to Malaysia's Berita Harian, the nine officers are aged between 20 and 36.

They are of different ranks, from constables to corporals.

The civilian is a 23-year-old woman who is the daughter of one of the inmates in lock-up.

Meth, heroin and tobacco were found among inmates

The arrests were made after Kota Tinggi Police Station conducted urine tests on 16 inmates on Nov. 22.

Among the 16, five of them tested positive for methamphetamine.

Through inspections, the police seized 38.65 grams of methamphetamine worth RM3,865 (S$1,266.31) and 42.25 grams of heroin worth RM2,112.50 (S$692.13).

Some tobacco products were also found, as reported by Bernama.

The police subsequently conducted urine tests on 129 inmates. 22 tested positive for drugs.

Two policemen tested positive for meth

Further drug screening tests revealed that two male police officers and a female civilian had tested positive for methamphetamine.

It was also found that one of the policemen has a past criminal record related to a 2017 gang robbery.

Johor Police Chief, Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said, according to Bernama, that the police officers had received a payment of between RM50 (S$16.38) to RM1,500 (S$491.45) each time a transaction was carried out.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B, Section 39A(1), Section 6, and Section 15(1)(a) of Malaysia's Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Top image from Polis Balai Kota Tinggi/FB.