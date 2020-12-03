Hong Kong influencer, 25, tied up by 3 men during home robbery, items worth S$621,000 stolen

A wealthy Hong Kong influencer, her domestic helper, and baby son, were targeted in a home invasion by three men on Nov. 24.

The robbers managed to make off with a number of the influencer's personal belongings, amounting to millions of Hong Kong dollars.

According to Yahoo News, So is known for displaying her luxury goods and large quantities of cash on social media.

Photos on her Facebook page show her at various parties and gatherings, and dining at fancy-looking restaurants.

Tied up with adhesive tape

25-year-old So Mei-Yan, was in her flat at One West Kowloon, near Cheung Sha Wan Police Station, when it happened.

So was sleeping in the master bedroom, while her helper and six-month-old son were in the living room, reported South China Morning Post.

So said that the doorbell rang at around 11:15am and when the helper opened the door, three men rushed into the flat.

Two of them were wielding a fruit knife and wooden rod.

So awoke and upon discovering the intruders, told them to take what they wanted. She added that one of the men was "rubbing her son's forehead with force".

So also claimed that she and her helper were subsequently tied up with adhesive tape and forced into the baby's bedroom, SCMP reported.

While one man stood guard, the other two searched the flat. One of the men even punched So when she informed him that she had no cash in the flat.

A police statement said that the robbers eventually made off with 10 handbags, seven watches, a laptop computer, and two mobile phones — worth around HK$3.6 million (S$621,183) — stuffed in a small suitcase they took from So's storeroom.

No arrests made so far

After the robbers had fled, So managed to free herself and call the police at 11:49am.

SCMP reported that according to the local police, the robbers were three Chinese men aged between 40 and 50.

The trio wore caps and black masks during the home invasion.

Although police officers searched the surrounding area, no arrests were made.

So reportedly told police that she did not know the robbers, and has no grudges with anyone.

On her Facebook page, So also uploaded what she claims to be CCTV footage of the robbers. She also included a photo of a knife, which she said the robbers had taken from her flat to threaten her with.

Officers are currently investigating how the three men entered the building and why So was targeted.

Top photo from Mei Yan So / FB