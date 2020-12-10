Ho Ching shames those who throw free Temasek mask at volunteers just because mask doesn’t fit

Temasek Foundation's latest round of face mask distribution started on Nov. 30.

This time, residents can collect a pair of free reusable black masks that come in sizes ranging from small to extra large.

But it appears not everyone knows the size of their own face.

"Please do check your measurements before collecting or ordering," wrote Temasek CEO Ho Ching on Facebook.

Ho said that she'd heard of residents who did not measure their face before selecting their size, resulting in masks that didn't quite fit.

Some of these residents wanted to exchange their masks.

Ho added in her post:"Masks cannot be exchanged, for hygiene reasons."

"Shame on you!"

However, it seems that the no-exchange policy had riled some recipients of the free masks.

"So for those who threw their masks at the service ambassadors when they are not allowed to exchange, shame on you!" wrote Ho.

"We can be unhappy without being uncivil to others."

She reminded her followers that the service ambassadors, volunteers, and staff manning the vending machines distributing the masks were "driven by a sense of duty to help keep our community safe".

Hard to fit a range of face sizes

Ho admitted that due to the "fit shape" of the new ProShield masks it was "quite tough to try to fit a range of face sizes and shapes".

She apologised to those who had measured their faces but still found the sizing less than satisfying.

"We did debate what to do if people didn’t check their measurements beforehand, and ended up with masks that don’t fit," said Ho.

"We decided to publicise the need to measure well ahead, and not allow any exchanges to simplify the process, and the logistics. We cannot in consciousness recycle or donate returned mask kits without washing them first for instance."

Ho also reserved special praise for residents who "took the initiative" to swap ill-fitting masks with others in the same boat.

"Good for them, as these are mutually agreed self-help among us. I like their spirit."

Her full post can be read below:

Top image by Jeanette Tang and via Ho Ching's Facebook page

