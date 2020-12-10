Back

Ho Ching shames those who throw free Temasek mask at volunteers just because mask doesn’t fit

She reminded residents to measure their face before selecting a size.

Andrew Koay | December 10, 2020, 12:14 PM

Events

The Cocoa Trees Christmas Sale

10 December 2020 - 22 December 2020

103 Defu Lane 10, Level 1, FNA Group Building S (539223)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Temasek Foundation's latest round of face mask distribution started on Nov. 30.

This time, residents can collect a pair of free reusable black masks that come in sizes ranging from small to extra large.

But it appears not everyone knows the size of their own face.

"Please do check your measurements before collecting or ordering," wrote Temasek CEO Ho Ching on Facebook.

Ho said that she'd heard of residents who did not measure their face before selecting their size, resulting in masks that didn't quite fit.

Some of these residents wanted to exchange their masks.

Ho added in her post:"Masks cannot be exchanged, for hygiene reasons."

"Shame on you!"

However, it seems that the no-exchange policy had riled some recipients of the free masks.

"So for those who threw their masks at the service ambassadors when they are not allowed to exchange, shame on you!" wrote Ho.

"We can be unhappy without being uncivil to others."

She reminded her followers that the service ambassadors, volunteers, and staff manning the vending machines distributing the masks were "driven by a sense of duty to help keep our community safe".

Hard to fit a range of face sizes

Ho admitted that due to the "fit shape" of the new ProShield masks it was "quite tough to try to fit a range of face sizes and shapes".

She apologised to those who had measured their faces but still found the sizing less than satisfying.

"We did debate what to do if people didn’t check their measurements beforehand, and ended up with masks that don’t fit," said Ho.

"We decided to publicise the need to measure well ahead, and not allow any exchanges to simplify the process, and the logistics. We cannot in consciousness recycle or donate returned mask kits without washing them first for instance."

Ho also reserved special praise for residents who "took the initiative" to swap ill-fitting masks with others in the same boat.

"Good for them, as these are mutually agreed self-help among us. I like their spirit."

Her full post can be read below:

Top image by Jeanette Tang and via Ho Ching's Facebook page

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

South Korean dramas to be filmed in S'pore as part of S'pore Tourism Board campaign

Crash Landing in Singapore.

December 10, 2020, 12:35 PM

Alverna Cher drops previous lawyer for pro bono one, to be remanded for 1 week

She will return to court on Dec. 17.

December 10, 2020, 11:53 AM

McDonald's S'pore launches Festive Happy Sharing Boxes from Dec. 12, also available on Foodpanda

'Tis the season to feast.

December 10, 2020, 10:08 AM

Golden Village & Cathay in talks to merge cinema business in S'pore

Cinema business taking a beating this pandemic.

December 10, 2020, 05:01 AM

Underaged S'pore teen unaware vlogger livestreaming, asks for help to buy cigarettes

Told to get lost.

December 10, 2020, 04:28 AM

UK issues warning for people with serious allergies after 2 report severe reactions to Pfizer vaccine

The two healthcare workers are recovering well.

December 10, 2020, 01:05 AM

Royal Carribbean cruise passenger tests negative for Covid-19, 1 S'porean & 2 PRs among imported cases

Tonight's update.

December 09, 2020, 11:04 PM

Royal Caribbean cruise's 83-year-old man's Covid-19 test comes back negative twice

Could be a false positive.

December 09, 2020, 10:59 PM

Royal Caribbean cancels Dec. 10 cruise due to Covid-19 case, will resume on Dec. 14

Precautionary measure.

December 09, 2020, 10:35 PM

Tsai Ing-wen calls for 'like-minded allies' like US to resist threat from 'authoritarian forces'

She said they have to either defend democracy, or 'surrender to the threat of authoritarianism'.

December 09, 2020, 06:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.