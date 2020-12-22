Back

Woodlands coffee shop sells halal Hakka bowls & JB-style lok lok for S$1 per stick

Fasiha Nazren | December 22, 2020, 04:21 PM

Here's some good news for the people in the north.

Ah Lock Kitchen, a food stall that serves Hakka delicacies and Johor Bahru-style lok lok is now halal-certified.

Here are some of the items you can find on the menu:

Min Jiang Kueh

Ah Lock Kitchen serves three types of min jiang kueh (also commonly known as apam balik in Malay).

The three flavours are:

  • Classic Creamy Peanut

  • Charcoal Coconut

  • Matcha Red Bean

Each min jiang kueh costs S$1.20.

Hakka Bowls

They also have a variety of Hakka bowls, including this Hakka Tofu Bowl (S$5.80) which consists of rice, fried stuffed tofu as well as vegetables.

There is also the Smoky Grilled Teriyaki Chicken Bowl (S$5).

Thunder tea is also available as a side at an additional S$1.

Lok Lok

The most fun item on the menu has to be the lok lok.

Ah Lock Kitchen sells lok lok for S$1 per skewer.

Customers are required to buy at least six skewers.

Offerings include:

  • Signature tofu

  • Signature taupok

  • Chicken luncheon meat

  • Seaweed chicken

  • Chicken hotdog

  • Chicken satay

  • Chicken nugget

  • Grey oyster mushrooms

  • King oyster mushrooms

  • Shiitake mushrooms

  • Enoki mushrooms

  • Broccoli

  • Long beans

  • Fishball

  • Cheese tofu

  • Crabstick

  • Tamago

  • Quail egg

  • Beancurd skin

  • Tofu stick

These offerings are paired with spicy and satay sauce.

Details

573 Woodlands Drive 16 Singapore 730573

Opening hours: Mondays to Wednesdays: 8:30am to 11:30pm , Thursdays to Sundays: 8:30am to 1:30am

