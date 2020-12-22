Woodlands coffee shop sells halal Hakka bowls & JB-style lok lok for S$1 per stick

Here's some good news for the people in the north.
Ah Lock Kitchen, a food stall that serves Hakka delicacies and Johor Bahru-style lok lok is now halal-certified.Here are some of the items you can find on the menu:
Min Jiang Kueh
Ah Lock Kitchen serves three types of min jiang kueh (also commonly known as apam balik in Malay).
The three flavours are:
- Classic Creamy Peanut
- Charcoal Coconut
- Matcha Red Bean
Each min jiang kueh costs S$1.20.
Hakka Bowls
They also have a variety of Hakka bowls, including this Hakka Tofu Bowl (S$5.80) which consists of rice, fried stuffed tofu as well as vegetables.
There is also the Smoky Grilled Teriyaki Chicken Bowl (S$5).
Thunder tea is also available as a side at an additional S$1.
Lok Lok
The most fun item on the menu has to be the lok lok.
Ah Lock Kitchen sells lok lok for S$1 per skewer.
Customers are required to buy at least six skewers.
Offerings include:
- Signature tofu
- Signature taupok
- Chicken luncheon meat
- Seaweed chicken
- Chicken hotdog
- Chicken satay
- Chicken nugget
- Grey oyster mushrooms
- King oyster mushrooms
- Shiitake mushrooms
- Enoki mushrooms
- Broccoli
- Long beans
- Fishball
- Cheese tofu
- Crabstick
- Tamago
- Quail egg
- Beancurd skin
- Tofu stick
These offerings are paired with spicy and satay sauce.
Details
573 Woodlands Drive 16 Singapore 730573
Opening hours: Mondays to Wednesdays: 8:30am to 11:30pm , Thursdays to Sundays: 8:30am to 1:30am
