Woodlands coffee shop sells halal Hakka bowls & JB-style lok lok for S$1 per stick

Here's some good news for the people in the north.

Ah Lock Kitchen, a food stall that serves Hakka delicacies and Johor Bahru-style lok lok is now halal-certified.

Here are some of the items you can find on the menu:

Min Jiang Kueh

Ah Lock Kitchen serves three types of min jiang kueh (also commonly known as apam balik in Malay).

The three flavours are:

Classic Creamy Peanut

Charcoal Coconut

Matcha Red Bean

Each min jiang kueh costs S$1.20.

Hakka Bowls

They also have a variety of Hakka bowls, including this Hakka Tofu Bowl (S$5.80) which consists of rice, fried stuffed tofu as well as vegetables.

There is also the Smoky Grilled Teriyaki Chicken Bowl (S$5).

Thunder tea is also available as a side at an additional S$1.

Lok Lok

The most fun item on the menu has to be the lok lok.

Ah Lock Kitchen sells lok lok for S$1 per skewer.

Customers are required to buy at least six skewers.

Offerings include:

Signature tofu

Signature taupok

Chicken luncheon meat

Seaweed chicken

Chicken hotdog

Chicken satay

Chicken nugget

Grey oyster mushrooms

King oyster mushrooms

Shiitake mushrooms

Enoki mushrooms

Broccoli

Long beans

Fishball

Cheese tofu

Crabstick

Tamago

Quail egg

Beancurd skin

Tofu stick

These offerings are paired with spicy and satay sauce.

Details

573 Woodlands Drive 16 Singapore 730573

Opening hours: Mondays to Wednesdays: 8:30am to 11:30pm , Thursdays to Sundays: 8:30am to 1:30am

