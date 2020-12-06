62 men & 27 women, aged 16 to 94, hauled up for various offences in Geylang over past week

A multi-agency enforcement operation was conducted in Geylang in the first week of December.

Between Dec. 1 and Dec. 6, 62 men and 27 women, aged between 16 and 94, were hauled up for various offences such as illegal gambling, drug-related offences as well as violations of Covid-19 measures.

Investigations against all suspects are ongoing.

Here are more details shared in the police release on Dec. 6:

Drug-related offences

20 men aged between 23 and 55 were investigated for various offences, such as the suspected sale of illicit medication and suspected drug-related offences.

They were also investigated for being a member of a secret society, while four of these men were investigated for offences under the Health and Product Act.

Cough syrups and assorted brands of sexual enhancement and other illegal pills with a street value of more than S$13,800 were seized in this operation.

Gambling

Separately, 13 men and 15 women, aged between 21 and 94, were investigated for gambling offences.

Cash amounting to more than S$69,500 and gambling-related paraphernalia were seized.

A 40-year-old woman was arrested and investigated for an offence under the Women's Charter in an operation against massage establishment outlets.

One massage establishment in Geylang was found to be operating without a license.

Public entertainment outlets operating illegally

In an operation targeting public entertainment outlets that were operating illegally under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020, 24 men and 10 women were investigated for various offences.

In addition to the alleged illegal operations, they were also investigated for offences concerning breaches in safe distancing measures and liquor license conditions.

One man and five women, aged between 16 and 42, were also arrested for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Possession of duty-unpaid cigarettes

A 42-year-old man was also arrested for offences under the Customs Act.

A total of five cartons and eight packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized.

The total duty and Goods and Services Tax evaded amounted to about S$500 and S$40 respectively.

Illegal hawking

Another four men and one woman, aged between 44 and 64, were involved in illegal hawking.

They were issued with summons under the Environmental Public Health Act for hawking secondhand goods (such as clothing and shoes) in a public place without a valid license from the Singapore Food Agency.

Keeping Geylang safe

The Commanding Officer of Geylang Neighbourhood Police Centre, Deputy Superintendent of Police Lee Ting Wei said that this operation is part of a multi-agency effort to clamp down criminal activities in Geylang so as to keep the area safe and orderly.

The operation was led by Bedok Police Division, and supported by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Central Narcotics Bureau, Health Sciences Authority, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, Land Transport Authority, Singapore Customs, and Singapore Food Agency.

