Fireworks to be set off at 11 S'pore heartland areas on New Year's eve

Fireworks will be set off at 11 heartland areas in Singapore to usher in 2021.

The 11 locations are:

1. Bedok

2. Bishan

3. Boon Lay

4. Geylang

5. Hougang

6. Jurong

7. Nanyang

8. Tampines

9. Tiong Bahru

10. Woodlands

11. Yew Tee

Fireworks will not be displayed at Marina Bay on Dec. 31, 2020, due to Covid-19 situation.

Details of the year-end festivities have been released by the People's Association.

The end-of-year celebrations coincide with Singapore's Phase 3.

PA also announced that the year-end countdown community programmes this year will go virtual for the first time.

There will be 16 virtual engagement programmes at the various constituencies.

These include a silent disco at the Bedok Countdown virtual event, and live performances at the Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC.

Several of the virtual programmes will end off with a live streaming of fireworks.

Details of the 16 programmes can be found here.

