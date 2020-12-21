Back

'I'm sorry that I couldn't protect you': Close friend writes tribute to Felicia Teo who has been missing for 13 years

They were as close as sisters.

Zhangxin Zheng | December 21, 2020, 06:08 PM

Events

Cellarbration Warehouse Sale

20 December 2020 - 26 December 2020

A 19-year-old woman, Felicia Teo, has been missing for 13 years before it was discovered that she had allegedly been murdered.

Back in 2007, Teo's close friends even set up a blog and printed posters in search of her following her unexplained disappearance.

In 2020, with new leads thrown up, Teo's loved ones might finally find closure as a 35-year-old man has been arrested in relation to her death.

Sister from a different family

A close friend of Teo, Siti Raihanah, took to Facebook on Dec. 21 to write a tribute recalling her time with Teo.

Siti also posted multiple photos of her and Teo.

Siti recalled that she did not expect herself to become such good friends with Teo, saying that they did not even like each other initially.

However, they eventually became "sisters from different families" together with another friend, Ana Amalina.

Siti remembers Teo as a fiercely loyal friend and had always been there for her when she was vulnerable.

The last conversation that Siti had with Teo was the night before Siti's wedding.

Teo even told her that they would see each other the next morning but she disappeared after that night.

Now that new leads have come to light after 13 years, Siti apologised for not being there to protect Teo and wished that she can rest in peace.

"I am so sorry Fel. I'm sorry that I couldn't protect you like how you used to protect me. I'm sorry that I wasn't there for you.

13 years is a very long time for you to be away. I miss you so, so much. I hope that we can find you soon so that you can be put to rest and be at peace. I love you, forever and always.❤"

Here's the full post:

Related stories

Top image via Siti Raihanah's Facebook

Dec. 21 community case went for Southern Islands tour with 11 others: MOH

The case is currently unlinked.

December 22, 2020, 12:06 AM

2 Resorts World Sentosa hotels to suspend bookings for 1 month due to breach in Covid-19 rules

So far, 10 hotels and hostels have been fined for failing to comply with Safe Management Measures.

December 21, 2020, 10:45 PM

Ong Ye Kung: UK Covid-19 situation something S'pore is looking at, MOH will announce if any decision is made

A new strain.

December 21, 2020, 09:16 PM

SIA delivers first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines to S'pore

SIA's passenger fleet will be deployed on Covid-19 vaccine cargo operations if the need arises.

December 21, 2020, 09:00 PM

Tampines resident killed non-biting male Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes: NEA

The agency added that they have reached out to the resident.

December 21, 2020, 08:07 PM

Lab-grown chicken meat now available at eatery in Robertson Quay

Historic.

December 21, 2020, 07:40 PM

Spruce closing Old Fire Station outlet on Dec. 27 to make way for redevelopment & NParks visitor centre

The end of an era.

December 21, 2020, 07:25 PM

I went to Parkway Parade, Paya Lebar Quarter, Jem & [email protected] to experience a white Christmas

Christmas time is just a reason to buy something, anything.

December 21, 2020, 07:10 PM

Johor Bahru businesses plead for M'sia to reopen borders with S'pore

Tough times for JB businesses.

December 21, 2020, 06:54 PM

Child & adult cycle along S'pore expressway on Sunday afternoon

Idyllic.

December 21, 2020, 06:25 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.