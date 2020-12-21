'I'm sorry that I couldn't protect you': Close friend writes tribute to Felicia Teo who has been missing for 13 years

A 19-year-old woman, Felicia Teo, has been missing for 13 years before it was discovered that she had allegedly been murdered.

Back in 2007, Teo's close friends even set up a blog and printed posters in search of her following her unexplained disappearance.

In 2020, with new leads thrown up, Teo's loved ones might finally find closure as a 35-year-old man has been arrested in relation to her death.

Sister from a different family

A close friend of Teo, Siti Raihanah, took to Facebook on Dec. 21 to write a tribute recalling her time with Teo.

Siti also posted multiple photos of her and Teo.

Siti recalled that she did not expect herself to become such good friends with Teo, saying that they did not even like each other initially.

However, they eventually became "sisters from different families" together with another friend, Ana Amalina.

Siti remembers Teo as a fiercely loyal friend and had always been there for her when she was vulnerable.

The last conversation that Siti had with Teo was the night before Siti's wedding.

Teo even told her that they would see each other the next morning but she disappeared after that night.

Now that new leads have come to light after 13 years, Siti apologised for not being there to protect Teo and wished that she can rest in peace.

"I am so sorry Fel. I'm sorry that I couldn't protect you like how you used to protect me. I'm sorry that I wasn't there for you. 13 years is a very long time for you to be away. I miss you so, so much. I hope that we can find you soon so that you can be put to rest and be at peace. I love you, forever and always.❤"

Here's the full post:

