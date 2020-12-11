Back

Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for Covid-19, says she's 'feeling fine'

Another celebrity gets infected.

Syahindah Ishak | December 11, 2020, 11:07 AM

American talk show host Ellen DeGeneres announced on Dec. 11 (Singapore time) that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

"I’m feeling fine right now"

In a brief statement on her Twitter page, DeGeneres said:

"Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines."

According to NBC News, production on The Ellen Show has halted until January 2021.

It will only air repeats till the new year.

Previously made headlines for toxic workplace allegations

DeGeneres previously made headlines earlier this year for allegations of a toxic work environment.

The allegations subsequently prompted an internal investigation by Warner Bros.

She addressed the allegations in the Season 18 premiere of The Ellen Show and apologised on air.

