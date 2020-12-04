E-scooter shop owner, 38, jailed for riding PMD at 135km/h on Lim Chu Kang Rd with 3 teens

An e-scooter shop owner has been jailed for riding his Personal Mobility Device (PMD) on the road at an extremely high speed.

At the time, 38-year-old Samuel Tan Woon Yeow, the owner of Synergy Scooters, was with three other teenagers who cannot be named.

Riding at speeds of up to 135km/h

The incident first occurred on July 6, 2019.

According to court documents seen by Mothership, at around 12:10am, Tan and the three teens, aged 16 to 18, were riding their PMDs on the left lane along Lim Chu Kang Rd towards Jalan Bahar.

They were spotted by two Traffic Police officers, who proceeded to switch on their blinkers and sirens.

However, the quartet did not stop, and the officers trailed the group for at least 150m. All four were recorded to have been travelling at speeds of at least 135km/h.

The speed limit on that road was 70km/h.

Tan and one of the teenagers eventually stopped, while the other two continued to ride against the flow of traffic along Jalan Bahar.

One of the two also made an unauthorised u-turn.

All four PMDs not compliant with regulations

The four PMDs were also determined to be unregistered and were not compliant with legislations.

All four weighed between 44.12kg and 48.28kg, much higher than the permitted weight of 20kg.

Meanwhile, the maximum speed limit for the devices is 25km/h.

For riding in a manner so rash as to endanger human life, Tan was jailed for a week on Nov. 30, The New Paper reported.

He also pleaded guilty for riding a PMD on the road, an offence under the Road Traffic Act.

The three teens will return to court on Jan. 6, 2021 for sentencing.

Six months ago, Tan was fined for the same offence — riding his PMD at a high speed.

Ironically, he told Today in a 2019 interview that he refused to modify a teenager's PMD so that it could go above the 25km/h speed limit.

According to Tan, this was despite the fact that the teen's father was purportedly ready to pay thousands for the modification.

How could he "empower a kid with a scooter that would get him or innocent passers-by into trouble or harm?" Tan asked.

For Tan's case, the prosecution asked for a heavier penalty instead of a mere fine, to "send a strong message that offenders involving PMDs would be dealt with seriously".

This is also in light of the fact that Tan had committed a similar offence recently, and "displays the propensity to reoffend".

The prosecution added that he had shown a "flagrant disregard for the law".

For the offence of riding a PMD on the road, Tan could have been jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$2,000, or both.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from Synergy Micromobility / FB and LTA via CNA