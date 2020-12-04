Back

Dove & Playmade collab: 1st ever foam drink by Playmade & foam body wash. Don't mix them up.

Peachy.

Nyi Nyi Thet | December 04, 2020, 10:44 AM

In a collaboration that sprang out of nowhere, Playmade and Dove have come up with two new products.

One is Playmade's first foam drink.

"The thick frothy cheese foam with our refreshing Peach Tea and 🍑 Bobas"

It's S$4.80 for a medium cup, and S$6.20 for a large one.

Dove is also coming out with a peach-flavoured offering as well.

These are part of their "peach perfect" series.

The drink will be available at Playmade's Westgate outlet from today (Dec. 4), and it will be made available at all other Playmade outlets from Dec. 11.

Playmade ended their Facebook post with this ominous reminder.

"Dove Peach Cloud Foam Body Wash is not for consumption. Please do not eat or drink the body wash."

Don't mix up.

Here's the Facebook post:

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Image from Playmade

