Dead dogs discovered in Woodlands forest died several years ago: AVS

The carcasses of several dogs were found by a group of dog lovers in a forested area around Woodlands earlier in February this year (2020).

Carcasses of dogs found in Woodlands forest

According to a witness who spoke to Shin Min Daily News, they found the remains of the bodies placed inside gunny sacks, dumped onto the grass.

The witness added that their group also found bones and fur that had been peeled off the dogs tied up in plastic bags and hung on some of the trees in the area.

The incident was reported to the police and relevant authorities were involved in the investigations.

Investigations by AVS

According to a statement by Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) Group Director Jessica Kwok, an on-site investigation was conducted by AVS in early March after receiving feedback about the incident.

Based on interviews with local feeders around the area, AVS officers intercepted an individual who was observed to be bringing packets of food into the forested area and emerging about 3.5 hours later.

The individual's vehicle was also searched.

No evidence that individual intercepted by AVS had harmed any animals

However, from AVS's findings, the man was a feeder, and had placed the remains of puppies and dogs that had died several years ago in plastic bags as he did not have the heart to bury or cremate the dead animals.

This corroborated with AVS's on-site investigations, where skeletal remains were found in the bags.

There were no fresh carcasses, and no signs suggesting that any animals were harmed in the area.

There was no evidence to suggest that he had harmed any animals, AVS said in its statement.

No recent incident of missing or injured dogs

"We understand that the article carried in the media is based on Mr Chen’s account of what he witnessed in Feb 2020," Kwok said.

"We would like to assure the public that we have spoken to the individual on the issue and are in contact with feeders in the area."

Kwok also confirmed that there had been no recent incident of missing or injured dogs.

Members of the public can alert AVS of any suspected cases of animal cruelty via its online feedback form at www.avs.gov.sg/feedback or call them at 1800-476-1600.

Information shared with AVS will be kept strictly confidential.

All forms of evidence are critical to the process, and photographic and/or video-graphic evidence provided by the public will help.

