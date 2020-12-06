Back

5 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Dec. 6, none are locally transmitted

More updates tonight.

Sumita Thiagarajan | December 06, 2020, 03:25 PM

Events

ARTiculate @ North East

20 November 2020 - 20 December 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional five cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Sunday (Dec. 6).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,260.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

All five cases announced today are imported. They were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Nov. 30: 5

Dec. 1: 10

Dec. 2: 2

Dec. 3: 9

Dec. 4: 3

Dec. 5: 13

Dec. 6: 5

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Christian Chen/Unsplash

3-week-old son of M'sian football player dies in Penang car crash, wife seriously injured

A tragic situation.

December 06, 2020, 02:29 PM

Car crashes into bus with 21 passengers on Jurong Island

All 22 victims were conscious when they were sent to the hospitals.

December 06, 2020, 02:04 PM

UN's decision on cannabis is driven by 'power of money': Shanmugam

Substantive evidence shows that cannabis abuse has negative impacts on the well-being of individuals and society.

December 06, 2020, 01:52 PM

52% of S’poreans still paying regular electricity rate & haven’t chosen an electricity retailer ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Don’t mind paying more or too lazy? Probably both.

December 06, 2020, 12:03 PM

M'sian boy paid for pizza with bag of coins but came up short, Foodpanda rider treats him instead

An act of kindness.

December 06, 2020, 11:41 AM

Doorstep delivery of S$150 grocery vouchers to 1-room & 2-room flats starts from Dec. 12

Deliver directly to home.

December 06, 2020, 11:30 AM

Daily snowfall, workshops, festive market & more at Capitol S'pore & CHIJMES now till Dec. 31, 2020

Things to see and do this holiday season.

December 06, 2020, 11:00 AM

193 countries in 17 years: S’porean woman who has been to every country in the world, mostly solo

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

December 06, 2020, 10:30 AM

NParks investigating incident of man feeding hornbills banana at Loyang, S$5,000 fine for first-time offenders

Repeat offenders can be fined up to S$10,000.

December 05, 2020, 11:30 PM

Filipino sea crew, 57, is sole Covid-19 community case on Dec. 5

The full update.

December 05, 2020, 11:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.