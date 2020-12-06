5 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Dec. 6, none are locally transmitted

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional five cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Sunday (Dec. 6).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,260.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

All five cases announced today are imported. They were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Nov. 30: 5

Dec. 1: 10

Dec. 2: 2

Dec. 3: 9

Dec. 4: 3

Dec. 5: 13

Dec. 6: 5

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Christian Chen/Unsplash