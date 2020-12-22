5 symptomatic cases detected among 29 imported Covid-19 cases from countries like US, India & Costa Rica

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported earlier in the day on Dec. 22 that there were no cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infections.

However, there were no fewer than 29 imported cases, the highest total reported in one day in three months.

On Sep. 21, 31 cases were reported, the highest daily total until Dec. 22.

Imported cases

Among the imported cases, three are Singapore citizens and one is a Singapore permanent resident.

They arrived here from countries like the U.S., India, Indonesia and Costa Rica.

Two are short term visit pass holders, one from India and here to visit a relative, while the other a crew member of a ship arriving here from Indonesia. He had not disembarked before he was conveyed to a quarantine facility.

The remaining 23 are work pass holders currently employed in Singapore, who arrived here from countries like the U.S., the Philippines, Indonesia and Myanmar.

All had been placed on stay home notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN or during isolation.

Amongst the new cases today, 24 are asymptomatic, and were detected from MOH's proactive screening and surveillance, while

five were symptomatic.

All close contacts of the cases have been identified. Among other procedures, they will undergo serological tests to determine if they infected the cases.

Current patients

Previously on Dec. 21, Case 58662 was identified.

The serological test came back positive, which likely indicates a previous infection. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

There are currently 47 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with none in the intensive care unit.

81 are isolated and cared for at community facilities, while 29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

List of locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

No new places were added to the list on Dec. 22.

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases have already been notified by MOH.

Top image from Jurong Health Campus Facebook page.