Dancing Christmas tree bobbing curtsy to visitors steals Santa's limelight at Marina Bay Sands

Best Christmas tree.

Zhangxin Zheng | December 06, 2020, 03:33 PM

The Marina Bay Sands has a gorgeous sparkling gold Christmas tree that boasts a height of 9m.

via Marina Bay Sands website.

But that's not the only tree that grabbed the attention of visitors at Marina Bay Sands.

Dancing Christmas Tree greets with a curtsy

One lively Christmas tree has been bobbing around The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, outshining its fellow companions -- a Gingerbread man and Santa Claus.

A video of the Dancing Christmas Tree has been shared over 12,000 times in less than a day's time on Facebook.

GIF via video taken by Justin Saw/Facebook.

In the video, the Christmas tree was spotted doing a little curtsy to visitors along the walkway.

GIF via video taken by Justin Saw/Facebook.

Very cute.

6.5kg costume

What one couldn't tell from the video is probably the weight of the costume.

Made with sequin, cloth and tinsels, the Dancing Christmas Tree costume actually weighs 6.5kg, according to a report by the Straits Times.

While this might be the first time you've seen this Dancing Christmas Tree, it has actually been a regular mascot at The Shoppes during Christmas for almost a decade.

It takes about 10 minutes to put on the costume.

As the Dancing Christmas Tree moves about and interacts with visitors, it can still be quite exhausting and stuffy for the performer.

Kudos to the one who makes Christmas (tree) comes alive.

Top image via Justin Saw's video screenshots

