Back

S'pore netizens react hilariously to roaming crab in Sengkang Kopitiam

Showing an awareness of Covid-19 regulations by imposing them on the crab.

Nigel Chua | December 21, 2020, 02:27 PM

Events

Cellarbration Warehouse Sale

20 December 2020 - 26 December 2020

Facebook user Terence Lim recounted an unexpected encounter with nature in a photo post on Dec. 20.

He had apparently discovered a crab "hanging around freely" while having lunch at Kopitiam Square in Sengkang.

When a surprised Tan reportedly told a female cleaner about it, she said that she was not free, and that the free-roaming crustacean was none of her business.

"Where do you the crab should go?" he asked netizens on the group Complaint Singapore.

The obvious answers were that the crab should be returned to the stall from which it presumably escaped, or that it should be caught and eaten.

 

But the post also attracted a number of humorous responses.

A number of commenters hoped that the crab would take Covid-19 prevention measures more seriously:

While more outlandish and creative responses were also seen.

One commenter saw the crab as a reminder of another kind of organism that should not run free:

Another defended the crab's freedom, arguing that it should have the right to "kaypoh abit".

It's probably likely that the crab's freedom was short-lived, however, as one commenter predicted:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Terence Lim on Facebook

Nearly 700 new Covid-19 cases from central Thailand shrimp market, province under lockdown

Most of the cases have been traced to a shrimp market.

December 21, 2020, 01:06 PM

SCDF donates 90 old firehoses to Indonesian orangutan conservation programme

Awww.

December 21, 2020, 01:06 PM

Countries ban travel from UK due to concerns over new, more infectious, strain of Covid-19

The UK has tightened up Covid-19 restrictions ahead of Christmas.

December 21, 2020, 12:42 PM

Abandoned rabbit spotted at Coney Island on Dec. 20, volunteers appeal for help to keep a lookout

Poor bunny.

December 21, 2020, 12:38 PM

M1 users face internet disruptions on Dec. 21 morning, 2nd time in 1 month

Down again.

December 21, 2020, 12:01 PM

Channel 8's 'My Genie' starring Fiona Xie, Qi Yuwu & Yao Wenlong now available online

0389757!

December 21, 2020, 11:53 AM

Around 17,000 BTO flats to be offered in 2021 in estates such as Bukit Batok, Geylang & Toa Payoh

First launch will be in Feb. 2021.

December 21, 2020, 11:48 AM

Fiona Xie opens up on 'tai tai life' in Hong Kong & why she broke up with tycoon fiancé

The actress got teary when she recounted the past.

December 21, 2020, 11:30 AM

This S’pore man’s digestive system ends in a bag but he’s not letting that stop him from living life

Stories of Us: 21-year-old Ui Wun Juan had a life-saving surgery to clear an obstruction in his small intestine in 2014. He has been living with a stoma bag since then, but is determined to live a normal and active life.

December 21, 2020, 11:28 AM

Ex-M'sian minister in Najib's govt found guilty in corruption case

The offence took place when he was serving as a minister.

December 21, 2020, 11:15 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.