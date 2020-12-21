S'pore netizens react hilariously to roaming crab in Sengkang Kopitiam

Facebook user Terence Lim recounted an unexpected encounter with nature in a photo post on Dec. 20.

He had apparently discovered a crab "hanging around freely" while having lunch at Kopitiam Square in Sengkang.

When a surprised Tan reportedly told a female cleaner about it, she said that she was not free, and that the free-roaming crustacean was none of her business.

"Where do you the crab should go?" he asked netizens on the group Complaint Singapore.

The obvious answers were that the crab should be returned to the stall from which it presumably escaped, or that it should be caught and eaten.

But the post also attracted a number of humorous responses.

A number of commenters hoped that the crab would take Covid-19 prevention measures more seriously:

While more outlandish and creative responses were also seen.

One commenter saw the crab as a reminder of another kind of organism that should not run free:

Another defended the crab's freedom, arguing that it should have the right to "kaypoh abit".

It's probably likely that the crab's freedom was short-lived, however, as one commenter predicted:

Top image via Terence Lim on Facebook