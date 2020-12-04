3 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Dec. 4, 2020, none are locally transmitted

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional three cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Friday (Dec. 4).
This brings the total number of cases to 58,242.
There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.
All three cases announced today are imported. They were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.
Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.
Daily cases in past week
Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:
Nov. 26: 4
Nov. 27: 6
Nov. 28: 6
Nov. 29: 8
Nov. 30: 5
Dec. 1: 10
Dec. 2: 2
Dec. 3: 9
Dec. 4: 3
We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn
Top photo from Unsplash
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.