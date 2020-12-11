Back

1 new dormitory case, 7 imported cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Dec. 11

More details will be released at night.

Andrew Koay | December 11, 2020, 03:41 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed eight new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Dec. 11.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,305.

There is one new case of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection, residing in a dormitory.

Seven of the cases announced today are imported. They were placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Dec. 3: 9

Dec. 4: 3

Dec. 5: 13

Dec. 6: 5

Dec. 7: 13

Dec. 8: 12

Dec. 9: 6

Dec. 10: 6

Dec. 11: 8

Photo via Sungei Tengah Lodge website.

