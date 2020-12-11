1 new dormitory case, 7 imported cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Dec. 11

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed eight new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Dec. 11.
This brings the total number of cases to 58,305.
There is one new case of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection, residing in a dormitory.
Seven of the cases announced today are imported. They were placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.
Daily cases in past week
Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:
Dec. 3: 9
Dec. 4: 3
Dec. 5: 13
Dec. 6: 5
Dec. 7: 13
Dec. 8: 12
Dec. 9: 6
Dec. 10: 6
Dec. 11: 8
Photo via Sungei Tengah Lodge website.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.