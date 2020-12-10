Back

6 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Dec. 10, none locally-transmitted

Full update tonight.

Ashley Tan | December 10, 2020, 03:37 PM

Events

The Cocoa Trees Christmas Sale

10 December 2020 - 22 December 2020

103 Defu Lane 10, Level 1, FNA Group Building S (539223)

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed six new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Dec. 10.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,297.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

All six of the cases announced today are imported. They were placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

83-year-old on board cruise has tested negative for the third time

A final confirmatory test conducted by the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) on Dec. 10 has confirmed that the 83 year-old male Singaporean on board Royal Caribbean International’s Quantum of the Seas is not infected with Covid-19.

The sample taken from the individual this morning came back negative for the virus.

This follows two Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests conducted yesterday by NPHL, one on a re-test of his original sample, and the other on a fresh sample taken yesterday, which had also come back negative.

MOH has rescinded the Quarantine Orders of his close contacts, who had earlier been placed on quarantine as a precautionary measure while investigations were ongoing.

The ministry will support the laboratory on board the Quantum of the Seas in its review of its testing processes.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Dec. 3: 9

Dec. 4: 3

Dec. 5: 13

Dec. 6: 5

Dec. 7: 13

Dec. 8: 12

Dec. 9: 6

Dec. 10: 6

Top photo from Clean and Green Singapore / FB

S$2,000 reward offered for return of cat catnapped in S'pore by woman who came by in van

An unidentified woman came by and picked up the cat.

December 10, 2020, 03:15 PM

Scholarship for needy S'pore students with special needs raising funds via music video

This is a unique scholarship for students with special needs.

December 10, 2020, 03:06 PM

Operating hours of 10 SMRT bus services brought forward on Christmas Eve & New Year's Eve

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

December 10, 2020, 02:40 PM

Temasek: Protecting Southeast Asia's tropical forests could earn S$36 billion per year

Human development might no longer have to be at odds with the preservation of natural environments.

December 10, 2020, 02:35 PM

Drug firms' push to legalise cannabis containing harmful THC is 'done for profit': Shanmugam

The minister said the decision is 'cynical' for they know the public will be harmed.

December 10, 2020, 02:23 PM

Taiwanese man asks girlfriend to pay for eating 2 dumplings he offered her during date

Uhhhhhhhhhh.

December 10, 2020, 02:19 PM

The Original Vadai to open second stall in Joo Chiat, first Golden Mile stall to reopen in March 2021

East side, best side.

December 10, 2020, 01:37 PM

TikTok video claims snake about to slither out of toilet bowl happened in Pasir Ris Park

In a tight spot.

December 10, 2020, 01:23 PM

Japan's Nestle to give out 1,000 Milo mugs as apology after malted choc drink sold out there

Response to the drink has been phenomenal.

December 10, 2020, 01:16 PM

S'pore Primary 1 math question baffles internet, prompts mixed reactions

Stress.

December 10, 2020, 12:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.