6 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Dec. 10, none locally-transmitted

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed six new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Dec. 10.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,297.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

All six of the cases announced today are imported. They were placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

83-year-old on board cruise has tested negative for the third time

A final confirmatory test conducted by the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) on Dec. 10 has confirmed that the 83 year-old male Singaporean on board Royal Caribbean International’s Quantum of the Seas is not infected with Covid-19.

The sample taken from the individual this morning came back negative for the virus.

This follows two Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests conducted yesterday by NPHL, one on a re-test of his original sample, and the other on a fresh sample taken yesterday, which had also come back negative.

MOH has rescinded the Quarantine Orders of his close contacts, who had earlier been placed on quarantine as a precautionary measure while investigations were ongoing.

The ministry will support the laboratory on board the Quantum of the Seas in its review of its testing processes.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Dec. 3: 9

Dec. 4: 3

Dec. 5: 13

Dec. 6: 5

Dec. 7: 13

Dec. 8: 12

Dec. 9: 6

Dec. 10: 6

