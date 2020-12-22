29 imported cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Dec. 22, 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 29 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,461.

Amongst them, four are Singaporeans or Singapore Permanent Residents and 23 are Work Pass holders who are currently employed in Singapore, including 21 foreign domestic workers.

They had already been isolated or placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection, and no new cases in the dormitories.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in the past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Dec. 13: 7

Dec. 14: 5

Dec. 15: 16

Dec. 16: 12

Dec. 17: 24

Dec. 18: 9

Dec. 19: 17

Dec. 20: 19

Dec. 21: 10

Dec. 22: 29

Top photo by Zheng Zhangxin.