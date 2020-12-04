No new locations visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases, 7 more cases discharged

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed an additional three cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Friday (Dec. 4).

No new locally-transmitted cases

This brings the total number of cases to 58,242.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

Three imported cases

Amongst the three imported cases, one (Case 58455) is a Singaporean and another (Case 58458) is a Singapore Permanent Resident. They both returned from India.

They had already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

The remaining case (Case 58456) is a Short-Term Visit Pass holder from India who is here to seek medical treatment for an existing condition not related to Covid-19.

He was conveyed to the hospital in an ambulance upon arrival in Singapore and isolated.

Seven cases discharged

Seven more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,152 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 28 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none are in the intensive care unit.

33 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There are no new locations reported today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks.

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH has also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Top photo from TTSH / FB