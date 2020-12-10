Back

6 imported Covid-19 cases include S'poreans who visited US, UK & Indonesia, no new locations visited

This brings the total number of cases to 58,297.

Ashley Tan | December 10, 2020, 10:22 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed six new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Dec. 10.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

The 83-year-old who initially tested positive on board the Quantum of the Seas Royal Caribbean cruise liner has been found to not have Covid-19.

Six imported cases

Amongst the six imported cases, four (Cases 58515, 58516, 58517 and 58518) are Singaporeans and one (Case 58513) is a Singapore Permanent Resident. They returned from Indonesia, US, UK and Pakistan respectively.

The remaining case (Case 58519) is a Dependant’s Pass holder who arrived from Russia.

They had already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

Six cases discharged

Six more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,188 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 20 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

60 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19. 29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There are no new locations reported on Dec. 10.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH has also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Top photo from TTSH / FB

