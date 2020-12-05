Filipino sea crew, 57, is sole Covid-19 community case on Dec. 5

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed an additional 13 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Saturday (Dec. 5).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,255.

One locally-transmitted case

There is one new locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

Case 58461 is a 57-year-old Filipino sea crew who arrived from the Philippines on the Normand Australis, which docked at Tuas Port on Nov. 18.

He had earlier been identified as a close contact of Case 58357 and was already placed on quarantine at a government quarantine facility since Nov. 22.

Prior to that, he had not disembarked from the ship.

Before boarding the ship, he had undergone a Covid-19 pre-departure test on Nov. 2 which came back negative.

Upon the ship's arrival in Singapore, all 18 crew members had been swabbed on Nov. 19 and all of them tested negative except for Case 58357.

As a precautionary measure, the crew members were placed on quarantine and Case 58461 was moved to a government quarantine facility to serve his quarantine.

He is asymptomatic and was swabbed during quarantine to verify his status.

His serological test has come back positive.

12 imported cases

Among the 12 imported cases, four are close contacts of previous cases.

Case 58459 is a one-year-old female Singapore citizen who had returned from the U.S. and is a close contact of Case 58442.

Case 58462 is a 42-year-old female Singapore permanent resident who had returned from India and is a close contact of Case 58455.

Case 58464 is a 41-year-old female Short-Term Visit Pass holder who had returned from Indonesia and is a close contact of Case 58444.

Case 58466 is a one-year-old female Dependant's Pass holder who had returned from Nepal and is a close contact of Case 58449.

Six cases discharged

Six more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,158 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 26 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none are in the intensive care unit.

42 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

New location

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

Sushi Jiro at Keppel Bay is the only new location reported today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks.

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH has also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

