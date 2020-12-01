Covid-19: 2 locally-transmitted cases & 8 imported cases in S'pore on Dec. 1

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 10 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Tuesday (Dec. 1).

This brings Singapore's total number of cases to 58,228.

There are two locally transmitted cases. One is in the community and the other resides in a dormitory.

The other eight cases are imported. They had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

No. of daily cases in the past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Nov. 24: 18

Nov. 25: 7

Nov. 26: 5

Nov. 26: 4

Nov. 27: 6

Nov. 28: 6

Nov. 29: 8

Nov. 30: 5

Dec. 1: 10

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image from Clean & Green Singapore/FB.