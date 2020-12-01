Cleaner at Changi Airport T3 is new community case in S'pore on Dec. 1, currently unlinked

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 10 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Tuesday (Dec. 1).

This brings Singapore's total number of cases to 58,228.

There are two locally transmitted cases. One is in the community and the other resides in a dormitory.

One community case

The community case is currently unlinked.

Case 58431 is a Singaporean who works as a cleaner at the transit area at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

She is asymptomatic, and was detected through MOH's bi-weekly Rostered Routine Testing (RRT) of workers at the frontlines of Covid-19 operations.

She was conveyed to the hospital when her test came back positive for Covid-19 infection.

Her serological test result is negative, which indicates a likely current infection.

She stays at Yishun Ring Road with her husband who is currently unemployed.

At work, she dons personal protective equipment, including a face mask, face shield, gloves and gown.

Her earlier swabs done as part of RRT were all negative.

Epidemiological investigations are in progress. In the meantime, all the identified close contacts of the case, including her family members and co-workers, have been isolated and placed on quarantine, and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period.

Serological tests will also be conducted for the close contacts to determine if the cases could have been infected by them.

One case in dormitory

The dormitory case is Case 58434.

He is asymptomatic, and was detected through MOH's proactive surveillance.

He was conveyed to the hospital when his swab result came back positive for Covid-19 infection, and all his close contacts at the dormitory and his workplace have been isolated and placed on quarantine.

Eight imported cases

There are also eight imported cases on Dec. 1.

Amongst the eight imported cases, six are currently employed in Singapore.

Of these, one (Case 58430) is a Work Pass holder who arrived from Japan and five (Cases 58435, 58436, 58437, 58438 and 58439) are Work Permit holders who arrived from Indonesia and Myanmar.

Another case (Case 58433) is a Long-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from Russia.

They had already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

The remaining case (Case 58432) is a Special Pass holder who entered Singapore from Indonesia, and was arrested by the Singapore Police Force’s Police Coast Guard for his suspected involvement in a prior case.

He was tested for Covid-19 infection, and isolated until he was conveyed to the hospital when his result came back positive.

Five discharged

Five more cases of COVID-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,139 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 29 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving. There are no cases in the intensive care unit.

31 cases are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Seven new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

There are seven new locations added on Dec. 1:

Heavenly Wang at Changi Airport Terminal 3 was visited on Nov. 19

Heavenly Wang at Changi Airport Terminal 3 was visited on Nov. 20

Wak Min Foodcourt at Junction Nine Shopping Mall was visited on Nov. 22

Kopitiam at Changi Airport Terminal 3 was visited on Nov. 22

Kopitiam at Changi Airport Terminal 3 was visited on Nov. 24

Kopitiam at Changi Airport Terminal 3 was visited on Nov. 25

Kopitiam at Changi Airport Terminal 3 was visited on Nov. 26

Here is the full list of locations:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH has also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been.

The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

