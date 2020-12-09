6 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Dec. 9, none locally-transmitted

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed six new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Dec. 9.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,291.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

All six of the cases announced today are imported. They were placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Cruise ship Covid-19 case's sample to be re-tested

An 83-year-old male Singaporean on board Royal Caribbean International’s Quantum of the Seas tested positive for Covid-19 infection this morning, and was immediately isolated.

He had reported to the medical centre with diarrhoea, and as part of the protocols was tested for Covid-19 using the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test equipment on board the ship.

His sample will be re-tested at the National Public Health Laboratory, and a second sample will be taken for confirmatory tests.

If further tests also come back positive for Covid-19 infection, he will be included as a case in MOH's daily case count.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Dec. 3: 9

Dec. 4: 3

Dec. 5: 13

Dec. 6: 5

Dec. 7: 13

Dec. 8: 12

Dec. 9: 6

