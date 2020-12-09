Back

6 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Dec. 9, none locally-transmitted

More details will be provided this evening.

Julia Yeo | December 09, 2020, 05:10 PM

Events

The Cocoa Trees Christmas Sale

10 December 2020 - 22 December 2020

103 Defu Lane 10, Level 1, FNA Group Building S (539223)

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed six new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Dec. 9.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,291.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

All six of the cases announced today are imported. They were placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Cruise ship Covid-19 case's sample to be re-tested

An 83-year-old male Singaporean on board Royal Caribbean International’s Quantum of the Seas tested positive for Covid-19 infection this morning, and was immediately isolated.

He had reported to the medical centre with diarrhoea, and as part of the protocols was tested for Covid-19 using the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test equipment on board the ship.

His sample will be re-tested at the National Public Health Laboratory, and a second sample will be taken for confirmatory tests.

If further tests also come back positive for Covid-19 infection, he will be included as a case in MOH's daily case count.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Dec. 3: 9

Dec. 4: 3

Dec. 5: 13

Dec. 6: 5

Dec. 7: 13

Dec. 8: 12

Dec. 9: 6

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image via Fasiha Nazren

Storeroom in Boon Keng condo put up for rent for S$500 a month, including utility bills

Would you take it up?

December 09, 2020, 05:34 PM

Up to 80% off Toblerone, Merci, Hershey’s, Lindt & more chocolates at The Cocoa Trees Christmas sale in Hougang

Money cannot buy happiness but it can buy chocolate, and at heavy discounts from Dec. 10 to 22.

December 09, 2020, 05:00 PM

Thailand opens up Special Tourist Visa scheme to whole world after only 825 people take up offer

The visa requirements for Singaporeans have also been changed.

December 09, 2020, 04:59 PM

Chan Chun Sing: Royal Caribbean Covid-19 case 'not unexpected'

Cannot eliminate risks.

December 09, 2020, 04:42 PM

Choa Chu Kang eatery 'owner' serves up savage replies to bad Google reviews

Troll perhaps?

December 09, 2020, 04:39 PM

NUS team discovers new bacteria strain that could make sewage treatment cheaper, greener

Scientists doing good work.

December 09, 2020, 04:21 PM

Wealthy countries with 14% of world's population secure 53% of Covid-19 vaccines

Nationalism playing out through the rush for vaccines.

December 09, 2020, 04:11 PM

S'poreans detained under ISA released with conditions after showing progress in rehabilitation

Other Singaporeans who have been placed on ROs have been allowed to lapse as they have also shown progress.

December 09, 2020, 04:03 PM

S'porean arrested under ISA for involvement in Yemen Civil War worked for foreign power as paid agent

He was paid 'substantial amounts' for collecting intelligence for the foreign power.

December 09, 2020, 04:00 PM

Maid in S'pore, 25, allegedly forced to share bed with 104-year-old man, breaks down from stress

MOM is investigating the matter.

December 09, 2020, 02:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.