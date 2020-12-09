Royal Carribbean cruise passenger tests negative for Covid-19, 1 S'porean & 2 PRs among imported cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed six new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Dec. 9.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,291.

Six imported cases

There were no locally-transmitted cases reported today.

All six of the new cases are imported cases, who were placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Amongst the six imported cases, one (Case 58505) is a Singaporean and two (Cases 58506 and 58509) are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned from Indonesia and India respectively.

Another three (Cases 58507, 58508 and 58510) are Work Permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from Indonesia.

They had already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

Update on case from Royal Caribbean International’s Quantum of the Seas

An 83-year-old male Singaporean on board Royal Caribbean International’s Quantum of the Seas tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Dec. 9 morning, and was immediately isolated.

He had reported to the medical centre with diarrhoea, and as part of the protocols was tested for Covid-19 using the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test equipment on board the ship.

His original sample has since been re-tested at the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL), and has come back negative for Covid-19 infection.

A second fresh sample tested by NPHL has also come back negative.

NPHL will conduct another test tomorrow to confirm his Covid-19 status.

In the meantime, all the identified close contacts of the case have been isolated as a precautionary measure. As part of the routine post-arrival protocols, all passengers will undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing before they are allowed to leave the terminal at Marina Bay Cruise Centre.

Six cases discharged

Six more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,182 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 20 confirmed cases who are still in hospital.

Of these, most are stable or improving, and none are in the intensive care unit.

60 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

These are those who have mild symptoms or are clinically well, but still test positive for Covid-19.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There are no new locations reported on Dec. 9.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH has also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

