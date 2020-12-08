Back

12 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Dec. 8, none are locally-transmitted

More updates to be provided tonight.

Guan Zhen Tan | December 08, 2020, 03:50 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 12 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Dec. 8.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,285.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

All 12 of the cases announced today are imported. They were placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Dec. 2: 2

Dec. 3: 9

Dec. 4: 3

Dec. 5: 13

Dec. 6: 5

Dec. 7: 13

Dec. 8: 12

Top photo by Zhangxin Zheng.

