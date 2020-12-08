Back

1 S'porean, 2 PRs amongst imported Covid-19 cases on Dec. 8

Guan Zhen Tan | December 08, 2020, 10:55 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 12 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Dec. 8.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,285.

12 imported cases

There were no locally-transmitted cases reported today.

All 12 of the new cases are imported cases, who were placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

The 12 comprised of:

  • One Singaporean who returned from the UK.

  • Two Singapore PRs who returned from India and Indonesia respectively.

  • Eight Work Permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from Indonesia and Myanmar.

  • One Short-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from Qatar, was already receiving medical care in Singapore and had returned for further treatment.

All of them had already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving their SHN.

8 cases discharged

8 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,176 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 23 confirmed cases who are still in hospital.

Of these, most are stable or improving, and none are in the intensive care unit.

57 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

These are those who have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There are no new locations reported on Dec. 8.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH has also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

