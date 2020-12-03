9 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Dec. 3, 2020, 1 locally transmitted

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional nine cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Thursday (Dec. 3).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,239.

There is one new case of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection residing in a dormitory.

There are no new cases in the community.

Eight cases announced today are imported. They were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Nov. 26: 4

Nov. 27: 6

Nov. 28: 6

Nov. 29: 8

Nov. 30: 5

Dec. 1: 10

Dec. 2: 2

Dec. 3: 9

