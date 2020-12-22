Clarke Quay brawl: Police arrest another 6 men & 1 woman

Six men, aged between 22 and 31, and a 22-year-old woman have been arrested for their suspected involvement in connection to the Clarke Quay brawl on Dec. 19.

Police said in a news release that between Dec. 20 and Dec. 21, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Central Police Division conducted island-wide raids and arrested the seven subjects for various alleged offences in connection to the fight.

The men will be charged in court

Four of the six men, aged between 22 and 30, will be charged in court today (Dec. 22) for being members of an unlawful assembly.

The other two men, aged 26 and 31, will be charged on Dec. 23 for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means and rioting with a deadly weapon respectively.

Investigations against the 22-year-old woman are ongoing.

Five men were previously arrested

On Dec. 20, the police arrested five men, aged 21 to 40, in relation to the brawl.

Four of them were charged in court on Dec. 21 for rioting armed with a deadly weapon.

Another 30-year-old man will be charged today (Dec. 22) with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means.

The offence of being a member of an unlawful assembly carries an imprisonment term of up to two years, or with fine, or both.

The offence of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means carries a life imprisonment or an imprisonment term of up to 15 years, and caning or fine.

The offence of rioting with a deadly weapon carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and caning.

Police investigations into the brawl are still ongoing.

Top photos via Navin Kumar/FB.