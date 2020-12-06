Daily snowfall, workshops, festive market & more at Capitol S'pore & CHIJMES now till Dec. 31, 2020

From now till Dec. 31 2020, Capitol Singapore and CHIJMES have been transformed into a Nutcracker-themed wonderland.

These two malls are practically adjacent to each other, so it's very possible to check them out on the same night.There's a whole range of experiences available, including snowfall, dining in outdoor domes, light projection shows, 3D trick-eye and festive installations, as well as performing arts, crafts, lifestyle, and culinary workshops.

A fundraiser for the Community Chest is also taking place during the same period.

Here's a look at the line-up.

1. Performing arts, lifestyle, and culinary workshops

As part of the Christmas celebration and school holiday season, the Capitol Theatre is running a series of performing arts workshops, taught by professional trainers.

There are a variety of workshops to choose from, such as music, dance, and theatre art forms.

Each week will see a different line-up to cater to varying demographics: children, teenagers, adults and families.

There are also crafts and lifestyle workshops, where one can participate in candle-making, tea appreciation, and leather goods crafting.

Also, culinary workshops present the opportunity for foodies to learn about meat roasting and baking techniques with the chefs from The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore.

Guests get to bring home their creation at the end of the session.

DBS/POSB cardmembers, SPH Subscribers, and The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Guests are entitled to 10 per cent off the performing arts and holiday workshops with promo codes.

Here's how to get them:

DBS/POSB Cardmembers: refer to the ‘Card Privileges’ section on the DBS website

SPH Subscribers: refer to the SPH Rewards App

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Guests: contact the hotel at 6368 8888 and ask for the promo code

School Holiday Performing Arts Workshops

Location: Capitol Theatre

Date: Nov. 21 - Dec. 23, 2020

Holiday Workshops (Crafts and Lifestyle)

Location: Arcade @ The Capitol Kempinski

Date: Nov. 20 – Dec. 25, 2020

Time and duration vary depending on type of workshop.

Culinary Workshops by The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

Location: Level 4 Foyer, The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

Date and Time:

Dec. 1 - 30, 2020

10am - 12:30pm

Visit the registration site for individual workshop details, black-out dates, and sign-ups.

2. Festive market

More than 20 Christmas booths have popped up at the retail section of Capitol Singapore as well, offering items like educational products for children, essential oils, and tea gift sets.

If you prefer shopping online, the malls have a Christmas portal selling holiday gifts, food products, as well as fashion and lifestyle items.

Location: Capitol Singapore, Retail Mall (Unit B1-34)

Date and Time:

Nov. 20 – Dec. 25, 2020, 12pm – 10pm

Online Christmas portal: Click here.

3. Daily snowfall and photo opportunities

Every evening for more than a month, snow will fall at Capitol Singapore.

This will occur three times a night, for five minutes each time.

This should make for a good photo opportunity, in addition to the Nutcracker soldiers and 3D trick-eye art installation at Capitol Singapore's Outdoor Plaza.

You'll also find Santa's Loghouse in the same area, as well as the 8-metre tall Capitol Kempinski Singing Tree, decorated with life-sized characters from The Nutcracker.

Every day for two weeks, the Voices of Singapore will be broadcast "carolling" at the Outdoor Plaza, a half-an-hour performance that visitors can enjoy for free.

Snowfall

Location: Capitol Singapore, Outdoor Plaza

Date and Time:

Nov. 20 – Dec. 25, 2020

7:30pm, 8:30pm, and 9:30pm daily (five minutes per session)

Capitol Kempinski Singing Tree/Santa's Loghouse

Location: Capitol Singapore, Outdoor Plaza

Date and Time:

Nov. 20 – Dec. 25, 2020, 12pm – 10pm

Carolling Video Broadcast Date and Time:

Dec. 11 - Dec. 25, 2020

8pm and 9pm daily (30 mins per session)

4. Outdoor dining domes and projection shows

Dine outdoors but in the privacy of the Christmas domes, which you can book for free as long as you purchase food and/or drinks from the requisite malls.

At Capitol Singapore, guests can bond over complimentary board games while they dine.

On the other hand, those at CHIJMES will be able to watch a light and music projection show on the facade of CHIJMES Hall, depicting Nutcracker-themed Christmas scenes.

Both locations are lavishly decorated with Christmas lights and ornaments.

Usage of the domes and board games are on a first-come-first-served basis.

Capitol Singapore

Date and time: Nov. 20 – Dec. 25, 2020, 12pm – 10pm

Two hours per booking

Reserve here

Valid only with food and/or beverages purchased from Capitol Singapore outlets and Arcade @ The Capitol Kempinski restaurants.

CHIJMES

Date and Time: Nov. 20, 2020 – Jan. 3 2021, 12:30pm –10:30pm

Two hours per booking

Reserve here

Valid only with food and/or beverages purchased from CHIJMES restaurants.

Note: Reservations for dome-dining at Outdoor Plaza and CHIJMES are full at time of writing.

If you'd really like to go experience it for yourself, keep a look out on Capitol Singapore and CHIJMES' Facebook pages for related announcements.

In the meantime, you can check the online booking links as there may be cancellations at times, or try walking in if you are nearby.

Projection mapping:

Location: CHIJMES, The Lawn

Date and Time:

Nov. 20 – Dec. 25, 2020

8pm – 11pm

Fundraising for Community Chest

During this period, Perennial Real Estate Holdings Private Limited (owner and manager of Capitol Singapore and CHIJMES) is also holding a fundraising campaign for the 80 charities under Community Chest.

For every dollar a shopper donates, Perennial will match the amount, capped at S$50,000.

Here are the avenues where you can donate:

When carting out your purchases through the Capitol Singapore and CHIJMES online Christmas portal. Donations here work in denominations of S$5. The portal will also allow for donations to be made without any purchase.

Scanning the PayNow QR codes at the malls' Christmas booth.

Promotions

Lastly, shoppers to get more bang for their buck with a series of promotions that the malls are running:

Vouchers Galore

Spend a minimum of S$100 (maximum three same-day combined receipts) at Capitol Singapore, CHIJMES, and/or the online Christmas portal to receive a S$5 Capitol Singapore and CHIJMES voucher.

DBS/POSB Cardmembers, SPH Subscribers, and The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Guests can spend slightly less at S$80 to redeem the voucher.

Flash your DBS/POSB card, SPH e-card, or The Capitol Kempinski Hotel key card with your receipt/e-invoice to redeem.

Redemption period: Nov. 20 – Dec. 31, 2020, while stocks last

Redeem at Capitol Singapore's Concierge, #B1-19

Maximum of one redemption per person per day. Limited to the first 1,000 redemptions

Christmas Draw

Separately, an ongoing lucky draw also gives shoppers a change to win the following prizes:

A night's stay at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

Capitol Singapore and CHIJMES vouchers

Every S$50 spent at Capitol Singapore, CHIJMES, and/or the online Christmas portal accounts for one chance (maximum three same-day combined receipts).

DBS/POSB Cardmembers, SPH Subscribers, and The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Guests qualify for two chances for every S$50 spent.

Lucky draw period: Nov. 20 – Dec. 31, 2020

Maximum of 10 chances per submission

Sign up here (take a photo of your receipt for ease of registration).

This sponsored article by Capitol Singapore and CHIJMES made the writer slightly less of a Grinch.