Back

China calls for a restart in dialogue with US, says it's up to the US to make the right decision

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on the U.S. to return to a China policy that is objective and rational.

Kayla Wong | December 07, 2020, 05:01 PM

Events

ARTiculate @ North East

20 November 2020 - 20 December 2020

China and the United States should work to serve the common interests of both countries, so both sides could restart dialogue, rebuild mutual trust and get bilateral ties back on track, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday, Dec. 7.

Wang: Decline in bilateral ties is not something that even the U.S. wants to see

Speaking at a virtual meeting with business leaders from American firms in the U.S.-China Business Council (USCBC), Wang said both countries should work together to remove obstacles, and "achieve a smooth transition in China-U.S. relations", CGTN reported.

Alluding to the rapid deterioration of bilateral ties in the past four years, Wang said that recent difficulties encountered in Sino-U.S. relations are not what China wishes to see, nor are they beneficial for all sectors of the U.S. community, including the business community.

China is not an adversary & they can cooperate on common interests

Wang further said that China and the U.S. can "cooperate on areas such as managing the pandemic, economy recovery and climate change".

He added that this could be achieved in spite of their differences in histories, cultures and development paths.

Calling for the U.S. to "correct its strategic perceptions", he said the reason for the current state of bilateral relation between both countries is because some in the U.S. cling to the "ideological prejudice and a continuation of a Cold War mentality".

This has in turn led to the "zero-sum game" view that China is an "adversary", he claimed.

Up to the U.S. to make the right decision

Wang also said he hoped that American policy on China could "return to objectivity and rationality".

He added that the ball is in the court of the U.S. to "make the correct decision" on their future relations.

But Wang also slipped some thinly veiled criticisms in, saying China "does not interfere in the internal affairs of the U.S., does not export its development model abroad, and does not engage in ideological confrontation".

Therefore, the U.S. "should also abide by the norms of international relations, and not block the Chinese people's right to pursue a better life", he said.

Senior Chinese diplomat Fu Ying has voiced the same opinion recently, laying out what China wants to see from the U.S. in an op-ed that the New York Times as containing both "veiled threats and olive branches".

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via CGTN

Ang Mo Kio childcare teacher fired after 'mishandling' boy, 4, resulting in neck abrasions

The teacher was found to have handled the boy in a 'rough manner'.

December 07, 2020, 04:09 PM

Wild dolphins go on tour of S'pore's Southern coast from St. John's Island to East Coast Park to Tuas

*Happy dolphin noises*

December 07, 2020, 03:55 PM

13 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Dec. 7, none are locally transmitted

More updates tonight.

December 07, 2020, 03:31 PM

'No more mercy': Bike-sharing company Anywheel deploys enforcers to curb errant users

Bicycle abusers watch out.

December 07, 2020, 03:07 PM

K-pop star Kim Chungha tests positive for Covid-19

Her agency has confirmed the news.

December 07, 2020, 03:07 PM

Foreign student in S'pore criticised for photos of her pulling back eyes & 'ching chong' caption

The school she attends, Essec Business School, has said that they are looking into the situation.

December 07, 2020, 02:39 PM

Jurong West coffee shop sells 'authentic M'sian lok lok' for S$1 per stick, opens till 1am

Late night feast.

December 07, 2020, 02:34 PM

Couple onsen spa with 1-hour massage, 40-minute private onsen & foot detox in Orchard for S$198/2pax

Relaxation session.

December 07, 2020, 02:22 PM

New enhanced trail makes Dairy Farm Nature Park more accessible from Hillview MRT

Easier to surround yourself in nature now.

December 07, 2020, 01:31 PM

China teen, 17, drowns in river after 5 police officers arrive on scene & 4 of them can't swim

Unfortunate.

December 07, 2020, 12:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.