Man, 26, attempts to flee in getaway vehicle at Bukit Batok, arrested for alleged drug-related offences

He was already wanted by the police and CNB for previous offences.

Mandy How | December 28, 2020, 11:06 PM

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has responded to the viral video of a car making a hasty getaway in a carpark, colliding with another vehicle in the process.

You can watch it here:

Suspect wanted for previous offences

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of rash act causing hurt and drug-related offences.

Prior to this incident, the man was already wanted by the police and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for:

  • Absconding from bail for an outstanding case of voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapon

  • Driving whilst under disqualification

  • Failing to report for urine test and for drug consumption

What happened

The getaway attempt occurred on Dec. 28, at around 4am, where the police conducted an operation to apprehend the man at a carpark along Bukit Batok Street 33.

Officers engaged the man, but he refused to comply and attempted to escape in his vehicle, SPF said.

In the process, the man hit seven parked vehicles and a police vehicle.

Two police officers, aged 27 and 33, were injured by the man during the incident and were conveyed while conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The officers have been discharged after receiving treatment for their injuries.

This was what the aftermath looked like:

Photo via Rachel Ng

Photo via Rachel Ng

Photo via Rachel Ng

Photo via Rachel Ng

Photo via Rachel Ng

Photo via Rachel Ng

An island-wide operation was immediately carried out to locate the man and his getaway vehicle, which was located about on hour later at the vicinity of Blk 257 Jurong East Street 24.

Photo via SPF

Photo via SPF

Photo via SPF

With the aid of images from police cameras, officers established that the man had entered a residential unit at the block.

He was subsequently arrested in the unit for rash act causing hurt and suspected drug-related offences.

To be charged in court on Dec. 30

The man will be charged in court on Dec. 30, 2020 with two counts of rash act causing hurt.

The offence carries an imprisonment term of up to one year, or a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

Both the police and CNB are investigating.

“The Police have managed to apprehend the suspect despite the dynamic and challenging circumstances. We will not hesitate to take firm action against offenders who blatantly disregard the law and threaten the safety and security of our neighbourhoods,” said Zed Teo, Commander of Ang Mo Kio Division, Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Top photo via Rachel Ng, @weiqiangg on Instagram

