Adorably well-behaved munchkin sneaks into class to get an education, goes viral instead

Nyi Nyi Thet | December 04, 2020, 11:43 AM

Have you ever tried to get an education, but ended up going viral and disrupting class instead?

Ba Dun, a cat named for its healthy appetite, did exactly that in a classroom in China.

The Douyin (Chinese version of TikTok) clip its owner posted shows a munchkin hiding surreptitiously under a desk as class activities go on in the background.

Showcasing an intensity for learning that usually comes with a future scholarship, the kitty's only crime was trying to get a better view of the lesson.

Unfortunately its diligence was rewarded with more cramming (into the table).

The teacher soon saw through the chicanery.

Maybe now the kitty could finally be taken seriously, and embark, or emmeow, on the quest for knowledge.

Nope, play with kitty time.

Top image via Douyin 

