14-year-old S'pore boy arrested for father's murder, to be charged in court on same day

Police investigations are ongoing.

Syahindah Ishak | December 11, 2020, 03:43 PM

A 14-year-old male teenager has been arrested for his suspected involvement in the murder of his 49-year-old father.

In a police news release, the police said that they received a call for assistance at about 10:10am on Dec. 11 at a residential unit along Flora Road.

Arrested at the scene

Upon arrival, officers found the man injured and lying motionless at the said location.

The man was unconscious when conveyed to Changi General Hospital, where he subsequently passed away.

The 14-year-old male teenager was arrested at the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.

He will also be charged in court on the same day with murder.

The offence of murder, punishable under Section 302(1) of the Penal Code, carries the death penalty.

However, according to the Criminal Procedure Code, a death sentence must not be passed or recorded against someone below the age of 18 years old.

Life imprisonment, on the other hand, is allowed.

