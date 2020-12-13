13 hotels in Johor shut down due to Covid-19 pandemic

A total of 13 hotels in Johor Bahru were forced to shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to The Star.

The Star reported that the closure of the border with Singapore has hit the tourism industry in Johor particularly hard, with hotel occupancy rates at an all-time low of 27.66 per cent.

Covid-19 cases must drop for border to reopen

According to Johor's State Tourism, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Onn Hafiz Ghazi, the Johor state government has been pushing for the reopening of the Malaysia-Singapore border on a "weekly basis".

However, he noted that the only way for the border to reopen was through the cooperation of all parties in the state, and for the number of Covid-19 cases in both countries to drop.

Johor has introduced several initiatives to help the tourism industry, including a RM1,000 (S$330) incentive to registered tour guides in the state.

The state has also allocated RM320,000 (S$106,000) for some 16 tourism state and district associations, along with a RM2,000 (S$660) cash handout to 586 tour agency companies.

More than 1,400 new cases on Dec. 1

However, the number of new cases in Malaysia remain high.

On Dec. 1, 2020, Malaysia reported 1,472 new Covid-19 cases, of which 891 cases are from Selangor.

The bulk of Selangor's cases are linked to the Top Glove Corporation, which involved foreign workers at several factories in the districts of Klang, Kuala Selangor and Kepong.

Top image via Wikimedia Commons.