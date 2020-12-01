1-for-1 LiHO drinks at all S'pore outlets on Dec. 31, 2020

Bubble tea chain LiHO will be offering a one-for-one promotion on Dec. 31, 2020.
The one-day promotion is in collaboration with Telegram channel GoodLobang, a community that collaborates with F&B establishments to provide discounts for their followers.
How to redeem:
- Follow LiHo on Facebook or Instagram
- Subscribe to GoodLobang's Telegram channel
- Flash the one-for-one post on the Telegram channel when ordering
The poster, which will go live on Dec. 30 by 4:30pm, looks like this:
In addition to their regular menu, LiHo has recently launched three Christmas-themed drinks: Frosty Hazelnut Mocha, Royal Snow White Tea Latte, and Jolly Black Forest Chocolate.
Otherwise, the brand sells a regular selection of brewed tea, milk tea, fruit teas, and more, ranging from S$3 - S$7.
Top image via LiHo's Facebook page
