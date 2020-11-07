3 men banned from US National Park after trying to cook 2 whole chickens in hot springs

On August 7, a park ranger at Yellowstone National Park received a peculiar tipoff.

A group was reportedly heading to Shoshone Geyser Basin with some very unorthodox hiking materials.

According to East Idaho News, they were carrying cooking pots.

Upon further investigation by rangers, they discovered two whole chickens in a hot spring near a cooking pot.

Three men in the group of 10 were cited for "foot travel in a thermal area". Which is strictly restricted to "boardwalks or maintained trails that are marked by official signs" according to Travel and Leisure.

According to AP, the three recently appeared in court. When asked what the group was up to with the two chickens in Yellowstone, one of the three men, Eric Roberts, replied "Make dinner".

Roberts was was fined S$1,250, while the other two were fined S$540 each. All three will be banned from the National Park while serving two years of unsupervised probation.

Image from Getty