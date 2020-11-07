Father of girl in Woodlands collision donates money to mother of Queensway accident victim

The father of eight-year-old Lovelynn, who woke up from a 12-day coma has donated some money to the mother of a 15-year-old boy who died in a car accident at Queensway, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

Eric Tan had received nearly S$40,000 in donations to his family for a traffic accident on Oct. 23, in which his daughter was thrown out of a van after a collision with a red Audi.

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Huang Jun Yong died after he was hit by a car while crossing the road along Queensway towards Jalan Bukit Merah on Oct. 27.

Decided to make donation to Huang's mother after seeing the news

Tan made the decision to donate to Huang's mother, after seeing the news about the Queensway accident.

The donation was made in Lovelynn's name.

"Although my children have all experienced a serious car accident, my daughter has been more fortunate and has received the care and help of many people."

Tan did not disclose the amount of money that was donated to Huang's mother, adding that it was simply a small token from him and his wife, with the hope that it would bring Huang's mother some condolence

He also encouraged her to stay strong.

Mother thanks Tan

In response, Huang's mother thanked Tan for his donation and expressed her wish to get to know Tan's family.

Both parties also arranged to meet on Nov. 7.

She added that she has also received condolences and cards from her son's classmates and teachers.

Road to recovery for Tan's daughter is still long

For Tan, his daughter's road to recovery is still a long one. She is still unable to communicate with others or recognise her family.

He added that he that he has been informed by the doctor that a blood clot in his daughter's brain is affecting her memory and reaction.

Meanwhile, the donations will only be used for the treatment of his daughter, with every expense recorded, and the surplus to be given to those in need, in his daughter's name.

In thanking the public for their help, he said, "I just want my child to be healthy again like in the past."

