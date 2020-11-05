Woman flips middle finger & shouts at driver outside NAFA after refusing to give way on narrow road

A woman got out of her car parked in the middle of a one-lane street to scold another driver and flip the middle finger at him.

Based on a video uploaded to SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page, the altercation happened after the the female driver refused to give way to another car travelling in the opposite direction on a narrow road.

Drove against traffic

According to the Facebook caption, the incident occurred at around 2:46pm on Oct. 31, along the service road to Nanyang Academy Of Fine Arts (NAFA) Campus 2 at Bencoolen Street.

The woman, who was driving a white Honda with a P-plate sign, can be seen going against traffic on one of the lanes as the other lane was occupied by parked cars.

The woman's car then came head-to-head with the other driver's car.

Even though there was a vacant space beside the woman's car for her to filter left, she remained at her spot even though she did not have the right of way.

Before the dispute happened, a man and a child can be seen alighting from the woman's car.

Meanwhile, a maroon car tried to squeeze into the empty space on the other lane.

Got out of her car to scold the other driver

The woman subsequently exited from her vehicle and approached the driver in front of her.

She can be heard saying in Mandarin, in what appears to be a mainland Chinese accent:

"You didn't reverse just now for me to move forward and then how do you expect me to let you pass? And you increased your speed forward? What do you mean by that? I was planning to let you pass initially, you know?"

By this time, other cars on the road started honking loudly.

The maroon car had also stopped right next to the woman's car, leaving even less space for each car to manoeuvre.

Pointed middle finger

After saying her piece, the woman angrily walked back and pointed her middle finger at the driver before entering her car.

It is unclear what happened afterwards, but a security guard can be seen entering the scene before the video ended.

You can watch the full video here:

