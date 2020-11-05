Back

Woman flips middle finger & shouts at driver outside NAFA after refusing to give way on narrow road

Not cool.

Syahindah Ishak | November 05, 2020, 03:21 PM

Events

Shopee 11.11 Sale

04 November 2020 - 16 November 2020

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A woman got out of her car parked in the middle of a one-lane street to scold another driver and flip the middle finger at him.

Based on a video uploaded to SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page, the altercation happened after the the female driver refused to give way to another car travelling in the opposite direction on a narrow road.

Drove against traffic

According to the Facebook caption, the incident occurred at around 2:46pm on Oct. 31, along the service road to Nanyang Academy Of Fine Arts (NAFA) Campus 2 at Bencoolen Street.

The woman, who was driving a white Honda with a P-plate sign, can be seen going against traffic on one of the lanes as the other lane was occupied by parked cars.

The woman's car then came head-to-head with the other driver's car.

Even though there was a vacant space beside the woman's car for her to filter left, she remained at her spot even though she did not have the right of way.

Before the dispute happened, a man and a child can be seen alighting from the woman's car.

Meanwhile, a maroon car tried to squeeze into the empty space on the other lane.

Got out of her car to scold the other driver

The woman subsequently exited from her vehicle and approached the driver in front of her.

She can be heard saying in Mandarin, in what appears to be a mainland Chinese accent:

"You didn't reverse just now for me to move forward and then how do you expect me to let you pass? And you increased your speed forward? What do you mean by that? I was planning to let you pass initially, you know?"

By this time, other cars on the road started honking loudly.

The maroon car had also stopped right next to the woman's car, leaving even less space for each car to manoeuvre.

Pointed middle finger

After saying her piece, the woman angrily walked back and pointed her middle finger at the driver before entering her car.

It is unclear what happened afterwards, but a security guard can be seen entering the scene before the video ended.

You can watch the full video here:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top images from SG Road Vigilante/FB.

S'porean man fined S$5,000 for bagging & moving pangolin, nature lovers think it's poaching attempt

He was noticed and tailed by a passer-by.

November 05, 2020, 04:43 PM

Indonesian woman, 29, admits to abandoning her newborn boy in recycling bin at Tai Keng Gardens

The child was found on July 27, 2020.

November 05, 2020, 04:28 PM

Xiaxue 'very happy' with outcome of legal case against instigator from 'woke mob'

Wrapping things up.

November 05, 2020, 04:20 PM

7 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Nov. 5, including 1 locally-transmitted

Latest update.

November 05, 2020, 04:19 PM

New SingPass service allows you to sign digital documents using the app

Very convenient.

November 05, 2020, 03:06 PM

Internet bored, makes memes while waiting for states to determine the US election winner

The Internet doing what it does best.

November 05, 2020, 02:18 PM

New 'Castle of Magical Dreams' opening at Hong Kong Disneyland on Nov. 21, 2020

New centrepiece.

November 05, 2020, 01:36 PM

S'pore woman complains after FoodPanda refuses to give full refund for missing packet of extra chilli

She said that the Foodpanda customer service staff was 'very unprofessional and rude'.

November 05, 2020, 12:50 PM

US formally quits Paris Agreement on climate change

For now.

November 05, 2020, 12:30 PM

NTU scientists create 'liquid window' that turns opaque on hot days, saving up to 45% energy used in buildings

It is also cheaper than conventional energy-saving glass windows.

November 05, 2020, 12:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.