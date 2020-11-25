Délifrance quiche, Cedele cake set & more redeemable deals with S$30 spent at Wheelock Place

Christmas shopping is exhausting.

A short trip to the mall can end up lasting the whole day.

Next thing you know, the sky’s getting dark, your body feels lethargic, and your wallet’s completely empty.

A break is needed— Maybe a cup of coffee or some snacks to re-energise.

Well, if you happen to be at Wheelock Place to do your Christmas shopping, here’s some good news.

Spend min. S$30 at Wheelock Place for some good deals

From now till Jan. 3, 2021, you can redeem one of these deals after spending a minimum of S$30:

S$1 for 6pcs mini quiche from Délifrance (#02-17/17A)

S$3 cake set from Cedele (#03-13A/14)

S$5 curry chicken set from Style by Style Vibes Café (#02-19)

S$10 accessories from Benjamin Barker (#02-11)

S$10 3pcs socks gift set from The Shirt Bar (#02-20)

S$1 Nesti Dante Hand Soap from Flaming Queen (#B1-04A)

S$10 for 4pcs Lahm Bi Ajin from Pistachio Middle Eastern & Mediterranean Grill (#02-04/05)

The deals will be randomly distributed and once eligible, you will be given a voucher to present to the respective tenant and pay the amount stated on the voucher.

The redemption booth is located at Level 2, opposite Premium Barbers, from 11am to 9pm daily.

Some tenants, such as Style by Style Vibes Café and Pistachio Middle Eastern & Mediterranean Grill, will require you to pay the GST and service charge.

What you can spend S$30 on

At Wheelock Place, there’s many things you can spend with your S$30.

For instance, you can choose a variety of Christmas cookies from Marks & Spencer:

You can also shop at Tesselate.co, which will be having a one-for-one storewide promotion from Nov. 27 till Nov. 29.

Or you can have a meal at any one of these eateries:

More deals

The more you spend, the more deals you can get.

If you spend S$120 in two same-day receipts, you can receive a S$10 voucher and a gift wrapper from participating shops.

If you charge S$300 to a Mastercard credit or debit card in five same-day receipts, you’ll receive S$20 Wheelock Place vouchers and a S$10 Scotts Square voucher.

And if you spend S$700 in four same-day receipts, you’ll get S$30 Wheelock Place vouchers and S$20 Southaven vouchers.

Redemption must be made in person, on the same day as purchase. Receipts from beauty, hair, and clinical services will require double spending.

Top images courtesy of Wheelock Place.

This sponsored article by Wheelock Place made the writer yearn for the good deals.