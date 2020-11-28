More than 200,000 Covid-19 cases in a day in US following Thanksgiving holiday

The United States has reported more than 200,000 new Covid-19 cases for the first time a day after Thanksgiving.

25th consecutive day with more than 100,000 cases

According to Bloomberg, a total of 203,013 cases were recorded on Friday (Nov. 27) after some states resumed reporting its daily numbers.

Previously, 20 states did not report data during the holiday.

This is the 25th consecutive day that the U.S. has recorded more than 100,000 Covid-19 cases in a day.

The total number of cases in the country is now 13.1 million, and the total number of deaths stands at 264,838.

Americans were advised not to travel for Thanksgiving

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had previously advised Americans not to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday.

However, more than 1.07 million people passed through U.S. airport security checkpoints a day before Thanksgiving, according to CNN.

Additionally, over 5.9 million people had flown through U.S. airports.

Megan Ranney, a medical analyst and emergency physician, told CNN that Thanksgiving could "change the course" of Covid-19 in the U.S. for the rest of the year.

The CDC has stated in its forecast prediction that as many as 21,400 new deaths may be reported during the week ending Dec. 19, with up to 321,000 fatalities.

Ranney added, as reported by CNN: "Infections that are sustained today are going to show up in three weeks and are going to show up in deaths over Christmas and New Year's and are going to spread in every state."

Top photo from Getty Images.