Trump wins Ohio battleground, must-win state for his re-election hopes

Trump has won the state of Ohio, according to projections from American media networks.

Ohio accounts for 18 electoral votes, and it takes 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election.

Ohio is particularly important for Trump because no Republican has ever won the presidency without also winning Ohio, ST reported.

In 2016, Trump won Ohio by over eight percentage points.

AP reported that President Trump is also projected to won Florida, which accounts for 29 electoral votes. Florida is a vital swing state and considered crucial for Trump's re-election.

Biden, however, is projected to win Minnesota, CNN reported. There are 10 votes at stake there.

On Nov. 4, Trump had tweeted that he would be making a statement tonight and that it would be a "big win".

I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

He also said that "we are up big". However, the tweet was flagged by Twitter for having disputed content and being potentially misleading.

We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Separately, the Guardian reported that Biden also addressed Delaware supporters, saying that “I believe we’re on track to win this election".

