Trump declares victory in key swing states Georgia & North Carolina before all votes in

Moments after he claimed he is on course to winning Arizona, the state was taken by Biden.

Julia Yeo | Kayla Wong | November 04, 2020, 04:22 PM

Incumbent United States President Donald Trump has declared victory in key battleground states Georgia and North Carolina before all votes are even officially tabulated.

Ahead of official results

Speaking to his supporters at the White House amid a tight race with former vice president Joe Biden, Trump said the Republicans have already won the two states, adding that his competitor cannot win enough votes to catch up with him.

He said: “It’s also clear that we have won Georgia. We’re up by 2.5 per cent to a 117,000 votes, only 7 per cent left. They’re never going to catch us, they can’t catch us.”

He continued: "Likewise, we’ve clearly won North Carolina. We were up 1.4 per cent, we’re 77,000 votes (ahead), with only approximately 5 per cent left. They can’t catch us."

Not all votes are in for the two states.

As of 4:01 pm Singapore time, Trump is leading by 2.6 percentage points in Georgia, a Republican stronghold, and 1.4 percentage points in North Carolina, The Associated Press reported.

Facebook cautions against misleading information

Facebook has attached a label to the live video, saying that "final results may be different from the initial vote counts, as ballot counting will continue for days or weeks after polls close".

Screenshot via Facebook

Twitter has also warned against misleading information on Trump's earlier tweet that claimed Democrats are trying to "steal the election".

Trump has taken a number of pivotal states such as Ohio, Florida, Texas and Iowa.

Implied that he could win Arizona

Trump has also hinted that he could take Arizona, a state that Biden was leading in at the time of the speech.

He said:

“And if you look, and you see, Arizona -- we have a lot of life in it.

And somebody said -- somebody declared -- that it was a victory and maybe it will be -- I mean, that’s possible, but certainly there were a lot of votes out there we could get.

Because we’re now just coming into what they call “Trump territory”, I don’t know what you call it, friendly Trump voters, and that could be overturned.”

"We don’t even need that, that was just a state that we would’ve gotten, it would’ve been nice, Arizona," he added.

Shortly after Trump ended his speech, Arizona was won by Biden.

As of 4:01pm Singapore time, Biden is ahead of Trump by 23 electoral votes, according to The Associated Press.

He said in a brief speech that he was "optimistic" after the election, and that the Democrats are "on track" to winning the race.

Top image via CBS News/YouTube

