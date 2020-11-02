Back

Trump may declare victory on election night before all the votes are counted

Trump said that states being allowed to count ballots after election day is a "terrible thing".

Darryl Laiu | November 02, 2020, 01:21 PM

United States President Donald Trump has reportedly told people close to him that he intends to declare a victory if he is ahead on election night, even if not all the votes have been counted.

According to Axios, quoting sources "familiar" with Trump's private comments, Trump has said privately in the last few weeks that he has plans to walk up to a podium on election night and declare he has won.

Results could be depend on mail-in ballots

Americans are allowed to vote by mailing in their ballots in advance, instead of going physically to a polling booth on election day. They may also drop off their ballot in person, or vote early in person, depending on the state.

According to the New York Times, more than 69.5 million Americans have already mailed in their ballots or voted early in person, as of Oct. 27. This already exceeds half the number of votes counted during the entire 2016 election.

However, delivery of priority mail has been reported to be much slower than usual in a few cities in the past few weeks.

Despite the delays, mail-in ballots that are posted before election day but counted afterwards are still considered legitimate, as set forth in state rules.

In the key swing state of Pennsylvania in particular, state laws prevent election officials from counting mail-in ballots before election day.

Trump thinks it's terrible for states to count ballots after the election

On Nov. 1, Trump told reporters that he will not declare a premature victory.

However, he added: "I think it's a terrible thing when ballots can be collected after an election. I think it's a terrible thing when states are allowed to tabulate ballots for a long period of time after the election is over."

"We don't want to have Pennsylvania, where you have a political governor, a very partisan guy. ... We don't want to be in a position where he's allowed, every day, to watch ballots come in. See if we can only find 10,000 more ballots," added Trump.

According to the New York Times, two Democrat Senators said that they have a "plan to deal with" the scenario of Trump declaring a premature victory.

Senator Bernie Sanders, speaking to Axios, said that it came as no surprise that Trump and his team are apparently planning to declare victory before all the votes are counted.

"Every vote must and will be counted," he said.

The U.S. Election day falls on Nov. 3.

Top image from Getty Images.

