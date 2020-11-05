Traffic Police in S'pore stopping good drivers & rewarding them with goody bag

Traffic Police in Singapore are looking to reward good drivers in Singapore.
Here are the first batch of safe drivers for the year.
Everyone gets a goody bag.
This isn't an entirely new phenomenon either, here's last year's riders getting a different goody bag.The lack of masks seem such a long time ago.
The Reward The Rider Initiative will be from Oct. 23 to Nov. 23.
Image from Roadsense/FB
