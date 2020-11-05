Back

Traffic Police in S'pore stopping good drivers & rewarding them with goody bag

Nyi Nyi Thet | November 05, 2020, 10:49 AM

Traffic Police in Singapore are looking to reward good drivers in Singapore.

Here are the first batch of safe drivers for the year.

Image from Use your roadsense

Everyone gets a goody bag.

This isn't an entirely new phenomenon either, here's last year's riders getting a different goody bag.

The lack of masks seem such a long time ago.

The Reward The Rider Initiative will be from Oct. 23 to Nov. 23.

Image from Roadsense/FB

